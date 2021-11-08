Much has been said by many on the government’s decision to switch the official minister’s car to the Toyota Vellfire 2.5L from the previous Proton Perdana, which came to light last week. Most of the comments point to the price of the new fleet, and alleged wastage of public funds. The finance ministry (MOF) has come out to explain.
In a statement released yesterday, MOF revealed that the monthly rental amount for the Toyota Vellfire 2.5L is actually lower than what the government paid for the Proton Perdana 2.4L Premium – RM4,851.61 for the Vellfire and RM4,854.41 for the Perdana.
Note that this is the stretched “Accordana” limo for ministers and not the regular-bodied rebadged Honda Accord for other government officials. Production ended in 2014, so a like-for-like replacement for this LWB special is not possible. The standard-wheelbase Perdana used by other officials have already been replaced by the Proton X70.
MOF also said that this replacement is overdue. “The suggestion to switch from the Perdana to other vehicles such as the Vellfire was actually considered during the previous administration, but it was delayed and only implemented this year. Before this replacement, some of the KRJ (Kenderaan Rasmi Jawatan) for cabinet ministers have topped six years, when in fact, KRJ replacement for ministers are scheduled at every four years,” the statement read.
Last week, when answering a question from Bayan Baru MP Steven Sim, finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz revealed that the total monthly lease for each Vellfire is RM5,759, which includes RM4,852 to rent the car and RM908 to maintain it. All government vehicles are sourced from Spanco, which has held the contract since 1994.
GALLERY: 2018 Toyota Vellfire 2.5L facelift
Comments
Proton had also ended the production of the standard body version ‘Accordana’ 2nd generation Perdana in 2020. Given the current situation, the ministers should have gotten the X70s as official cars but Spanco had earlier allocated the X70s to the other government officials.
the problem is not Vellfire or Perdana. The problem is the monopoly by Spanco who is probably cronies related.
That is why the topic is not to question the purchase of Veilfires but when PH was in govt, there was a big hoohah highlighted by then opposition, PN.
Now that PN is in govt, they should do away with Spanco and buy the cars directly instead of leasing. By not doing so, they are only the pot calling the kettle black.
With excise and import duties exemption, they will save a fair bit. Plus don’t tell me it takes RM10,000 a year to service and maintain the Veilfires.
Ministers live like kings while citizens live like beggars and forced to take out their EPF to survive with the risk of having not enough for their old age.
Sapot local la, stick with X70 kan bagus dan lagi murah brbanding Vellfire. Doesn’t make sense to engage in such upgrade/4y-contract when the situation of the rakyat now is even more dire than the MPs punggung.
Do you think it is cheaper to have 20 ministers instead of 73 now?
Much cheaper to use Proton Exora and Perodua Alza instead.
Sokonglah produk tempatan kita!
Less than a Kayu teh tarik cheaper you know?!
Copy paste: “Government bureaucracy meant decisions taken in 2019 was approved in 2020 and delivered in 2021. Who were those in power back in 2019?”
Tiru lekat: ‘Copy & paste a comment often enough and it’ll appear to be the truth.’
This Vellfire with tiny 2.5 NA engine is totally underpowered for such kind of big wardrobe design. They will regret later when come to karak highway.. haha
Okay but personally, just because it’s cheaper doesn’t mean it is cheap.
It is shambolic and unacceptable for such high wastage which are funded by tax ringgit.
Those dudes should be given a fixed car allowance of say Rm2k,plus Rm1k for petrol…up to them to get a 10 year hp loan for a Bezza or Camry.
The rakyat is raising white flags due to loss of income,but here we are splashing tax ringgit on these dudes who have a big salary package from gomen.
It just doesnt equate to fairness ,furthermore some of them are not producing results,just plenty of rhetoric.
X70 enough la or better take the train or ride a bike to work like some other ministers in the West who want to encourage public transport. We talk big about wanting to reduce carbon emissions, go green, cut cost and use public transport but the clowns up there ain’t setting an example for all to follow.