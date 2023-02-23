In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 23 February 2023 5:58 pm / 0 comments

How’s this for a sportier take on the second-generation Perodua Axia? Called the Axia RS, it is the work of rendering wiz Theophilus Chin and is based on the range-topping AV variant.

Noticeable changes compared to the standard car are immediately obvious at the front, with the Axia RS sporting a different grille design that is smaller in terms of vertical height and features a more distinctive mesh insert.

As with the stock grille, there’s still a chrome bar that links the positioning lamps in the headlight clusters, although it is now accompanied by an ‘RS’ badge. The front bumper is also tweaked to have large intakes are its corners and the daytime running light strips have been omitted.

Along the sides, the Axia’s side skirts have been reprofiled and the flat wheel arches gain body-coloured trim for a wider look. A two-tone paint scheme is also applied with red being the primary body colour, joined by a black roof, A-pillars and side mirrors – the AV already came with black B-pillars. Larger wheels also help enhance the stance and fill up the wheel arches.

As for the rear, the roof spoiler is made to look more prominent, while the lower apron sports a contoured section that accommodates a pair of exhaust outlets. A shark fin antenna would have been a good addition but Theo opted instead to keep the “roof tail.”

So, what do you think of the Axia RS? Is there anything you would have done differently? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV official images