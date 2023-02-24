In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 24 February 2023 2:49 pm / 3 comments

The second-generation first made its debut back in 2018 and is only now receiving a facelift in 2023. Available as a fastback sedan or station wagon (508 SW), the French model comes in three trim levels – Allure, GT and Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) – and is offered with regular internal combustion engines as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.

In terms of styling changes, the new 508 is considerably different from the pre-facelift offering and appears to take inspiration from the 408 that made its debut last June. Peugeot’s new logo is front and centre on the revised front grille, which blends into the bodywork and slimmer matrix LED headlamps, the latter also sporting three fang-like running light strips progressing down the bumper.

The lower intake has been reprofiled to appear more aggressive thanks to its “mandibles” that point towards the middle and gloss black trim. Along the sides, there’s a new set of 18-inch ‘Epherra’ wheels with a centre cap applied to conceal the wheel nuts, while all exterior badges carry the brand’s latest typography.

At the rear, the taillights continue to have claw-like design but the signature has been restyled so they now point outwards. A more subtle change is the addition of the Peugeot script between the taillight clusters that replaces the previous logo.

Peugeot says it has added three new colours to the palette, namely Okenite White, Eclipse Blue and Titanium Grey, while the returning Selenium Grey is now available for all versions of the 508. Artense Grey, Elixir Red and Perla Nera Black also make a return.

Inside, the Peugeot i-Cockpit gets updated with the company’s newest i-Connect Advanced infotainment system, which is still linked to a 10-inch central touchscreen. Available functions include wireless smartphone screen mirroring, a TomTom connected navigation system, voice recognition and over-the-air software updates.

The rest of the cabin remains largely familiar, although Peugeot says it has refined piano keys for quick access to various vehicle functions. More significant is the new gear selector that is now a toggle switch instead of a lever to declutter the centre console. Boot space remains unchanged, with the sedan offering between 487 to 1,537 litres, and the SW from 530 to 1,780 litres – hands-free access is also available.

Other features inside include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a squarish steering wheel (part of the i-Cockpit experience) and front seats that Peugeot claims are so comfortable they were awarded the AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) label by an independent German association of experts in ergonomics and back health.

No shortage of options either, including Nappa leather upholstery and a 10-speaker sound system by Focal. On the driver assistance front, the 508 can be specified with adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and assist, a night vision system and blind spot monitoring.

As for powertrains, the PSE variant’s plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a total system output of 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 520 Nm of torque. This setup is made up of a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that works with two electric motors – one in the gearbox and another on the rear axle – to provide all-wheel drive.

The PSE also gets variable damping with three modes (Comfort, Hybrid and Sport), a lowered ride weight, wider front and rear tracks, 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and fixed four-piston front calipers acting on 380 mm front brake discs.

A lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 12.4 kWh powers the electric motors and can be topped up in one hour and 40 minutes with the optional 7.4 kW on-board AC charger – the standard on-board charger can handle 3.7 kW and requires three hours and 25 minutes for a full charge.

Allure and GT models are offered with two front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid powertrains using the same battery and PureTech internal combustion engine, although the outputs are 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 180 PS (177 hp or 132 kW).

The non-PSE cars can also be had with three pure internal combustion engines, including a 1.2 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that both serve up 130 PS (128 hp or 96 kW). For export markets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder is available with 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW). All engines are paired with an EAT8 eight-speed automatic.