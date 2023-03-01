In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 March 2023 11:28 am / 0 comments

We’re done with Chinese New Year, but guess what, the fasting month of Ramadan is coming soon to usher in this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri. If you’re thinking of a new car for the balik kampung journey, Honda Malaysia’s “Kongsi Bersama Rewards” promo for March 2023 might pique your interest.

The campaign is for cars registered in March 2023, with total savings of up to RM4,000. Looks like there are no carryover stocks, as this promo is for freshly-made 2023 cars, so you’ll get the new year on your car’s birth cert. Participating models are the City, City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V.

Click to enlarge

Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest car here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets RM4,000 off. This is followed by the CR-V SUV, which gets RM3,000 off.

All five variants of the City sedan – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM2,000 off, more than the RM1,000 given to all five variants of the City Hatchback. Doesn’t sound like much, but these are brand new 2023 cars and you may or may not have noticed that incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be.