8 March 2023

Perodua sold 24,936 units in February 2023, bringing year-to-date sales for the first two months of the year to 46,385 units, which is 33% higher year-on-year. Perodua sales is only limited to its production, and that has also increased by the same quantum – up 32.95% to 51,134 units YTD.

P2 attributes the sales boost to improved efficiency in terms of production, better financing facilities to dealers and greater communications both within the ecosystem as well as with Perodua customers.

“While there are still ongoing challenges with the supply of semiconductor chips, cost increases – among others but despite these challenges, we managed to see double-digit growth in our production and sales, for this we thank our partners for their dedication,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

The P2 chief added that demand for Perodua vehicles has remained healthy and Rawang is ramping up production to meet with that demand.

“As a result, the average waiting period as of February 28 is now between 2.5 months and 8 months. Of course, this timeframe is subject to the model, variant and colour. That being said, we apologise to our customers and thank them for their patience. We will try to further improve our production and registrations in the months to come,” he said.

Moving forward, Zainal said the outlook for the automotive industry and Perodua are positive given that the current economic situation remains stable.

“The current focus now is labour stability, especially for the automotive suppliers to ensure that production can be improved. We also hope that the policy makers continue to engage with the ecosystem on future changes in policies that may impact the industry,” he said.

