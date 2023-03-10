Rapid Bus, the operator of Rapid KL buses in the Klang Valley, is set to expand its fleet with electric buses as part of its Rapid Bus fleet electrification programme. Transport minister Anthony Loke said the initiative will be implemented in stages through two phases starting from this year.
The Prasarana subsidiary plans to purchase 100 electric buses in phase one of the programme, and these will be deployed in the Klang Valley and Penang. The procurement process will be made in stages and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.
Meanwhile, phase two will see the acquisition of 481 new electric buses from 2025, with the entire purchase process expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.
“The effort to purchase electric buses of various sizes and technologies by Prasarana/Rapid Bus is aimed at understanding electric bus technology in depth before increasing the number of buses in order to realise the government’s desire to make Kuala Lumpur a low-carbon city as planned,” Loke said in the Dewan Rakyat, replying to a supplementary question from Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) during the Supply Bill 2023 debate.
“In addition, the government is also considering the possibility of purchasing electric buses through leasing to ensure that the buses received are always up-to-date with the latest energy technology developments,” he added.
The gradual move towards EV buses follows on the trial run for electric buses made in April last year, in which four battery-powered BYD buses were deployed for three months on selected routes in the Klang Valley. The two trial routes were Route 400 from Damai Perdana to Lebuh Pudu Hub via Bukit Bintang; and Route 650 from Taman Desa to the Pasar Seni Hub.
Comments
That’s good promote Battery Vehicle Public Transport first,
Which can more effectively reduce pollution.
Automated Bus and Moving Pods booking Via apps, transparently for public satisfaction.
Meanwhile, China launched world 1st Hydrogen Train,
Good alternative to EV Train due to ability to travel up to 10x further, not limited by electric circuit
https://paultan.org/2023/01/13/myav-reveals-official-autonomous-vehicle-route-in-malaysia-2-loops-near-futurise-magic-in-cyberjaya/
Wish to see MyAV MaGIC malaysia Full Spec AV public ride sharing soon too.
It is just passing the pollution from the left to right pocket!! Have you considered the followings:
1. Power supply to charge buses either comes from coal, diesel and LPG power plants. More power needed, means power plants is generating more pollution
2. Demand for rare earth to produce batteries will increase, means more pollution from leaching processes
3. The end of life of batteries maybe 5 years down the road, disposal or recycling of batteries will cause pollution issues again
Please look at the whole EV ecosystem in entirety, from production, power generation and disposal!!! Look for more cleaner fuel, like Hydrogen
Any data to show amount of pollution produced by power plant using fossil fuel as compare to pollution produced by electric buses or EV cars at particular given time period? So far I have not seen the data to determine which is better for the environment.
How green is our hydrogen? Especially in Peninsular Malaysia without much hydro power?
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/06/what-is-green-hydrogen-vs-blue-hydrogen-and-why-it-matters.html
Hydrogen fuel also cost electricity to convert and the current energy conversion rate is less than 50%.
EV that uses said electricity directly are far more efficient. And even if the power is still generated by coal, the energy conversion of power plants are far more efficient than an engine in a car,
China launched world first hydrogen train?
In September 2018, the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered passenger train entered service in Lower Saxony, Germany. The Alstom-developed train uses a hydrogen fuel cell which emits no carbon dioxide.
China isn’t the one to launch the world’s first hydrogen train. France is.
https://www.alstom.com/solutions/rolling-stock/alstom-coradia-ilint-worlds-1st-hydrogen-powered-train
Anwar menang, negara bebas pencemaran.
what is the maximum range for the bus? 500km?
350km
Time to get some side income……
charger hilang!!! bas delay