In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 March 2023 12:48 pm / 2 comments

The transport ministry (MoT) has announced the establishment of a national regulatory ground test facility for micromobility vehicles in Shah Alam. This will be used to trial and monitor micromobility vehicles in terms of their operational feasibility.

The facility will also look into enforcement and licensing aspects, based on determined guidelines, as well as the implementation of regulations that must be followed by companies operating micromobility vehicle rental services.

Deputy transport minister Datuk Haji Hasbi Haji Habibollah said the established guidelines are aimed at solving safety issues related to micromobility vehicles in addition to helping local authorities to monitor the use of such vehicles.

In the process of developing the scope of the ground test facility, the MoT – together with the road transport department (JPJ) and the Malaysian Road Safety Research Institute (MIROS) – worked with a number of stakeholders to establish protocols.

These include the Shah Alam city council (MBSA), Futurise, the Malaysian Micromobility User Association (PPMM), the Malaysia Electric Micromobility Industry Association (MEMI) as well as micromobility vehicle service operator companies such as Beam, Tryke and OoGyaa, all of which helped in drafting the guidelines.

The implementation of the test facility by the MoT is a follow-up action after it was announced last year that certain micromobility vehicles would be banned from being used on roads. The ban covered mopeds, personal mobility aids (i.e. motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters) and personal mobility devices (i.e. e-scooters, hoverboards, skateboards, kick scooters).