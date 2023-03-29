In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 March 2023 9:27 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that NDX and JWD are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Negeri Sembilan’s latest running number series is ‘NDX’, and it was opened for tender earlier this week. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm tomorrow, March 30. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Johor series ‘JWD’. The bidding period starts tomorrow, March 30 and will close at 10pm on April 4. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

As usual, plates ending with an X would be good for SUVs from BMW and Proton, if you pick the model as the number (the X90 was unveiled yesterday). Bonus if your name is Andy.