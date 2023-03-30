In Bikes, International Bike News, Zero Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 March 2023 4:33 pm / 2 comments

Electric motorcycle (e-bike) maker Zero Motorcycles has entered into a strategic manufacturing collaborating in the Philippines. Partnering with Integrated Micro-Electronics Incorporated (IMI), a division of the multi-faceted Ayala Corporation, assembly of Zero e-bikes is expected to begin in the second quarter 2023.

The modular assemblies and complete motorcycles assembled by IMI in its Sta. Rosa, Laguna, facility is intended for Zero’s international market, with a primary focus on Europe and Asia. The collaboration also includes localisation of Zero e-bike components in the Philippines.

“IMI is excited to partner with Zero Motorcycles and help bring their innovative electric motorcycles to the world. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services,” said IMI CEO, Art Tan.

The Laguna plant currently produces KTM motorcycles under KTM Philippines, a joint venture between KTM and Adventure Cycle Philippines which is owned by AC International. The plant in the Philippines was initially set up to produce the KTM 200, 250 and 390 Duke naked sports models to supply the South-east Asian market.