In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 3 April 2023 2:12 pm / 1 comment

Rapid Rail, the operator of LRT, MRT and Monorail services in the Klang Valley has released a statement saying it is increasing its mitigation efforts in identifying and rectifying several issues which have plagued its services in recent times.

The rail operator’s statement comes after several instances of service disruptions, including the one at LRT Kelana Jaya which was due to damage to the train connection system at the Taman Bahagia station.

According to Rapid Rail, initial investigations have found that the disruptions did not result from overall system failure, but only involved a number of sub-components.

In addition to improvements in those areas, mitigation efforts by Rapid Rail include increasing the number of technical staff at selected locations which have been identified, as well as the preparation of critical spare parts at stations in order for repairs to be conducted more quickly and thus reduce the length of disruption.

All efforts carried out are to ensure to continuity of quality transportation service for the users of its services, and it is in line with its commitment to ensure that the safety and comfort of its users are maintained, Rapid Rail said in its statement.

Rapid Rail apologises to all users of its services for the inconvenience caused during the disruption, and greatly appreciates the public’s support for public transportation services under its management, it continued.

Recently, some of the disruptions involving Rapid Rail services were at the Kelana Jaya LRT Line, which experienced disruptions on March 22 and 27; the MRT Putrajaya Line which had disruptions on March 23 and 29, and the MRT Kajang Line which sustained disruptions on March 27 and 28.