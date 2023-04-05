In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 April 2023 12:40 pm / 0 comments

With rumours abounding of Harley-Davidson (H-D) entering the small displacement motorcycle segment, here are some photos from India of the small bike model intended for that market. Photos were extended to paultan.org courtesy of Turbocharged.in and used with permission.

From the photos, the all-new “baby” H-D will possibly be powered by a 421 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder, with fuelling by EFI and complemented by an oil-cooler. Styling for the new machine follows H-D’s copybook closely, with likes taken from the XR1200 X.

The India market H-D differs from the Harley-Davidson X350 developed in collaboration with Chinese bike maker QJ Motor and launched recently. The China market small H-D carries a parallel-twin engine displacing 353 cc and mechanicals are shared with the the QJ SRK 350.

Official naming for the India market H-D has yet to emerge but our source says it is likely the engine was developed for it by Hero MotoCorp of India, known for its engine collaborations with other manufacturers. With Hero assuming management of H-D India‘s operations in 2020, this would make a good case for a product leveraging on the New Delhi firm’s facilities and resources.

Other details of the new H-D are LED lighting, with horizontal LED DRL across the round headlight, with matching round turn signals and mirrors for that retro look. Upside-down front forks are used along with twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers and a ByByre single disc front brake with ABS.

The instrument cluster is a single round binnacle with LCD readout showing a digital speedometer with LCD tachometer that reads up to 8,000 rpm. No further information was available as to market launch for this H-D but our source says the bike is production ready and expected to launch probably by this year.