A filing with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates the rumoured small displacement motorcycle from Harley-Davidson (H-D) is coming closer to production. The bike is a collaboration between H-D and Chinese motorcycle manufacturer QianJiang, which also makes bikes for other brands, notably Benelli and its own brand QJ, represented in Malaysia by MForce Bike Holdings.

As reported by motorcycle.com, vehicle identification number (VIN) documents submitted to the NHTSA by QianJiang show a sample VIN code with the prefix “1HD”. Since QianJiang’s official VIN code begins with the letters “LBB”, this anomaly raises some questions.

The prefix 1HD is assigned to H-D, and its usage in a QianJiang document seems to indicate the project, first announced with a possible market release date of 2020, seems to be proceeding. Added to this is the following number identifier “4”, which is the VIN code for a middle weight motorcycle with a displacement of between 351 to 900 cc displacement, and signs are H-D is adding a small displacement motorcycle to its range.

H-D has tried entering the small bike market before, with the Street series of cruisers in 500 and 750 cc displacements. The last official statement from H-D about its partnership with QianJiang was in a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission saying, “to date, the Company has not yet launched a premium low displacement motorcycle through this collaboration due to regulatory requirements, among other factors.”