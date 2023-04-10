In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 April 2023 4:41 pm / 0 comments

Audi distributor PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has introduced the #AudiOnTheMove aftersales campaign in time for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday season. The campaign offers benefits from two programmes – the Audi Repair Package for vehicles six years and older, and Audi Plus for vehicles five years and older.

The Audi Repair Package now offers a 30% discount on several items including the brake set, absorbers set, bearing set and timing belt. Meanwhile, Audi Plus is giving customers 10% off for the next three service maintenance packages. This offer is valid within the period of three years upon signing up. Furthermore, customers will receive nationwide support from Audi’s Roadside Assistance for up to 12 months from the date of voucher redemption.

Also, from now till June 30, Audi owners who spend RM800 on any of the packages above will stand a chance to win exclusive Audi merchandise.

In conjunction with the festive season, PHSAM is offering complimentary vehicle inspection, and should there be any repair work needed, only genuine parts will be used by the official distributor. The campaign is also open Audi vehicles purchased through parallel (grey) importers, but cars must first undergo an Audi Condition Check to ascertain its serviceability.

“Through the #AudiOnTheMove campaign, we hope to encourage owners with vehicles that are five years and older to prioritise maintenance of their vehicles. We understand that having your car serviced can be costly and time consuming, so we want to make it easier for our customers, especially during the upcoming festive celebration,” said Erik Winter, MD of PHSAM.

Meanwhile, the Audi A3 Sedan and Q2 will now come with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) as standard. Previously, AAP – which increases the manufacturer warranty from two to five years while also adding a three-year unlimited mileage maintenance package – was offered as a cost option for the two models. Full story here.