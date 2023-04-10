In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 April 2023 3:37 pm / 0 comments

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced the Audi A3 Sedan and Q2 will come with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) as standard effective April 1, 2023. Previously, the AAP was offered as a cost option for both models, which increases the manufacturer warranty from two to five years while also adding a three-year, unlimited mileage maintenance package.

The inclusion of the AAP sees no increase to the sedan’s price, which retails for RM327,162 on-the-road without insurance for the sole A3 Sedan S line 2.0 TFSI variant (RRP is RM325,990). Before this, the AAP would have added RM8,000 to the figure for a total sum of RM335,162.

Similarly, the Q2 S line 1.4 TFSI (the only variant offered) sells for RM276,710 inclusive of the AAP (RRP is RM275,990). The compact SUV was launched here prior to PHSAM taking over as the official distributor of Audi cars in Malaysia. These prices are also effective from April 1, 2023.

In terms of specifications, the A3 Sedan is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. The mill drives the front wheels through a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Q2 is powered by a 1.4 litre turbo-four that develops 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 250 Nm, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic torque converter automatic transmission for the front wheels.