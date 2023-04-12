In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 April 2023 6:08 pm / 0 comments

Lexus has ditched the Remote Touch interface in many of its recent models, and the next to follow suit is the LC. The two-door model, which is available as a coupe or convertible, was recently updated for the 2024 model year in Europe, receiving several notable improvements.

As mentioned at the start, the Remote Touch controller on the centre console has been omitted as part of the update. Instead, there’s now a 12.3-inch touchscreen where the previous 10-inch display used to be, although it is brought 86 mm closer to the driver for ergonomics.

The touchscreen is the main interface with the new infotainment system that supports voice recognition, user profiles, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, cloud-based navigation (real-time traffic information, local fuel prices, parking locations) as well as telematics with the Lexus Link smartphone app.

With the controversial touchpad gone, the switches on the centre console have been rearranged to be easier to use. These include an aluminium knob for the standard 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, media controls as well as quick access to the heat seating and the now standard around-view monitor.

Other changes include two new interior colour schemes – Blue & White and DR. Rose – the latter contrasts dark black with red. As for the exterior, Heat Blue Contrast Layering and Sonic Copper have been added to the palette, while three new forged wheels measuring 20 to 21 inches join the catalogue. Less noticeable are the side mirror housings which have been reshaped to reduce wind noise and suppress wind separation for improved aerodynamics.

Powertrain options remain unchanged from before, with the LC 500 featuring a 5.0 litre naturally-aspirated V8 making 477 PS (471 hp or 351 kW) and 540 Nm of torque as before. Similarly, the LC 500h comes with a 3.5 litre V6 self-charging hybrid system serving up a total system output of 359 PS (354 hp or 264 kW) and 500 Nm. Both come with a 10-speed transmission (Direct Shift for the LC 500 and Multi Stage Hybrid System for the LC 500h) that drives the rear wheels.

Lexus says it also revised the suspension’s coil springs, shock absorber tuning, rear suspension member, stabilizer spring rates, under-body braces, steering column and steering gearbox fastening as well as axle hub bearing and wheel fastening. The front engine mounts have also been revised and the time gap reduced between vehicle body and powertrain movement, which provide sharper steering response and enhanced ground contact feel.

Elsewhere, the LC’s brake-by-wire system gets retuned for a more natural and seamless brake feel, while the transmission logic has been further developed to better anticipate the driver’s intention. On the track, V8-powered variants now come with an Expert mode that turns off the traction control, and the LC 500h has a higher-capacity lithium-ion battery to deliver power more quickly, enhancing responsiveness and acceleration feel.

On the driver assistance front, the Lexus Safety System+ gets enhanced capabilities, starting with the Pre-Collision System that now comes with daytime bicyclist detection. There’s also Intersection Turning Assist, Emergency Steering Assist, Road Sign Assist, and the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control now comes with Curve Speed Reduction to automatically adjust the vehicle’s speed according to bend radius.

For the 2024 model year, Lexus will also offer the LC in Ultimate Edition guise, which it says is inspired by the iconic LFA. Headline cues include the striking Hakugin White paintwork that is contrasted by black accents, while the front bumper gains canards and a black carbon rear wing is added to the coupe. The Ultimate Edition also comes with a Kachi-Blue interior, a serial number plate in front of the shift lever, Alcantara interior trim and scuff plates with ‘Limited Edition’ wording.

In addition to the visuals, the Ultimate Edition’s engine is said to be Takumi-tuned for “smoother rotation feel, high-quality sound and enhanced acceleration response, while the rear differential has also been Takumi-tuned for acceleration response.