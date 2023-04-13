In Acura, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2023 11:39 am / 0 comments

After some teasing, the Acura Integra Type S has made its full debut in the United States, where it will go on sale this June. If you were disappointed when the Integra nameplate was revived last March, the new Type S is here to remedy that.

This is because the Type S borrows components from the latest Honda Civic Type R, including the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, albeit tuned to deliver slightly more power. Where the Civic Type R is rated at 315 hp in the US, the Integra Type S offers 320 hp – torque is kept the same at 420 Nm. Compared to a standard Integra, you’re looking at a 120 hp and 160 Nm advantage, but the Type S’ outputs is still down when compared to the Japan-spec Civic Type R that packs 326 hp.

According to Acura, the increased output over the Civic Type R is thanks to a new high-flow exhaust system for the K20C that is exclusive to the Type S. For enhanced driving experience, there’s also an active exhaust valve that the company says allows for “show-stopping pops and bangs” when Sport+ mode is turned on.

Drive from the engine is sent to the front wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission as well as a helical-type limited-slip differential (LSD), with the former featuring short throws and an automatic rev-matching system.

Compared to the regular Integra, the Type S also comes with wider front and rear tracks as well as a thicker front stabiliser bar. Torque steer is also reduced thanks to a 0.75-inch decrease in steering axis offset, and the Type S comes standard with adaptive dampers and 19-inch wheels (wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres).

Similarly, the brakes are beefier on the Type S, with discs measuring 351 mm at the front and 305 mm at the rear, the former paired with Brembo four-piston monobloc aluminum calipers. You’ll also notice the sportier front fascia with larger corner air inlets that help improve brake cooling performance.

Other design changes include a wider body thanks to flared fenders to accommodate the larger wheel and tyre combination. There’s also a new vented aluminium bonnet to improve airflow by 170%, which works with the wider lower intake to help keep the powertrain cool. As for the rear, it gets the Civic Type R’s triple exhaust outlets along with a black diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler.

As for the interior, the Type S only has seating for four instead of five in the standard Integra, while other differences include extra seat bolstering and a new shift knob. Some features that the Type S gets that the Civic Type R doesn’t include a head-up display and a 16-speaker ELS sound system.

Other items in the kit list include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED exterior lighting, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry and start, Ultrasuede upholstery, a 12-way powered driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and the AcuraWatch suite of driver assistance technologies.