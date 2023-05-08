In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 May 2023 9:46 am / 2 comments

After its worldwide reveal just about a month ago, the 2023 XO Papio mini bike is now in Malaysia, priced at RM8,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and a manufacturer’s warranty of two years or 20,000 km is provided.

The XO Papio is powered by a 126 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine, fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 9.4 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 8.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Coming as standard equipment is two-channel ABS, a first for its class in Malaysia. Braking is done with a 210 mm brake disc in front and two-piston calliper while the rear gets a 190 mm disc and single-piston calliper.

Suspension uses non-adjustable upside-down forks with 96 mm of travel in front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the back. Seat height is set at 760 mm, while the XO Papio weighs 114 kg with 7-litres of fuel in the tank.

LED lighting is used throughout on the XO Papio, including backlit handlebar pods, a feature found in higher end motorcycles. Unique to the Papio is its twin LED headlight, resembling litre class endurance racing motorcycles, which are marked with an ‘X’ and ‘O’, a nod to video game controller buttons.