11 May 2023

While the fourth-generation Toyota Vios has been launched in a few ASEAN markets (including Malaysia), the third-generation model is still being sold in Vietnam, although it has been given a facelift recently.

On May 10, the 2023 Vios officially went on sale in Vietnam, with three variants being offered to customers there. The entry-level option is the E MT that is priced at VND479 million (RM90,934), which is followed by the mid-range E CVT at VND528 million (RM100,236) and the range-topping G CVT at VND592 million (RM112,386).

For the money, the Vios comes with the same powertrain as before which consists of a 2NR-FE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 107 PS (106 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill is paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or CVT to drive the front wheels.

The latest facelift – the third since this generation of the Vios debuted in 2013 – brings with it a new face, specifically the one seen on the updated Yaris that launched in Thailand two months ago. This hammerhead shark-inspired design features a more aggressive front bumper that is accompanied by notched headlamps and a mix of functional and faux air intakes.

As for the rear, it’s pretty much unchanged from before with the same taillight design, although the reflectors have been tweaked a little. It’s much the same story on the inside, where the Vios carries the same dashboard design, albeit with a revised centre stack that is meant to accommodate a larger head unit (more on that later).

In terms of equipment, the E MT comes with LED projector headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, manual air-conditioning, new Type-C USB ports for rear passengers, fabric seat upholstery, a urethane steering wheel, three airbags (including for the driver’s knee), a reverse camera, ABS, EBD, brake assist, Vehicle Stability Control, traction control and hill start assist.

The E CVT improves upon the base variant with automatic LED headlamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an Optitron instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the G CVT builds on the E CVT by gaining a 4.2-inch multi-info display, new paddle shifters, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and engine start, cruise control, seven airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The range-topper also gets a larger 9-inch touchscreen head unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, replacing the previous 7-inch unit. New for 2023 and only available with the G CVT is the Toyota Safety Sense suite that includes pre-collision warning and lane departure warning – a first for the model in Vietnam.