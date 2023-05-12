In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2023 2:05 pm / 0 comments

Getting a design refresh is the 2023 BMW Motorrad R12 nineT from the Munich firm’s heritage lineup. Following the nomenclature used on the R18 line of cruisers, the R12 nineT is presented for the “100 years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary and supercedes the current model R nineT (from RM99,500 in Malaysia).

The updated R12 nineT is expected in to enter the market in the latter half of 2023, with more details to be released then. Power from the R12 nineT comes from BMW Motorrad’s legendary air- and oil-cooled boxer twin, with no details as yet on displacement or engine power.

For the current model R nineT, the boxer engine displaces 1,170 cc and produces 109 hp at 7,250 rpm with a maximum torque of 116 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with shaft final drive.

The tank on the R12 nineT has been resculpted, resembling the classic BMW boxer tank from the 1970s, with the prominent intake snorkel from the R nineT deleted. The frame triangle under the rider’s seat is now filled in with new side covers, another throwback to BMW motorcycles of the 70s.

Other design changes include a new front mudguard and LED main headlamp with black-surround light guide element while the dual round analogue/LCD instrument design is retained. The instrument faces are changed to include the BMW roundel and a prominent ‘R12’ logo.

Of interest is the inclusion of a cruise control indicator on the R12, a riding convenience that was missing from the somewhat bare bones R nineT. R12 nineT also features an LED rear light unit integrated into the seat enabling easy customisation for riders who want to personalise their bike.