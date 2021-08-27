In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 August 2021 3:56 pm / 0 comments

2021 BMW Motorrad R nineT

Rolling into Malaysia with updated pricing is BWM Motorrad’s range of heritage motorcycles, namely the 2021 BMW Motorrad R nineT, R nineT Pure and R nineT Scrambler. Priced at RM96,500 is the R nineT, which comes in Black Storm Metallic, while the R nineT Pure is tagged at RM82,500 and the R nineT Scrambler goes for RM86,500, with all prices on-the-road excluding insurance.

Carrying BMW Motorrad’s iconic boxer engine, the R nineT’s mill displaces 1,170 cc and pumps out 109 hp at 7,250 rpm with 116 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. To obtain Euro-5 compliance, the boxer-twin cylinder heads feature a new turbulence system to ensure more efficient combustion and reduced emissions. with the benefit of increased torque 4,000 to 6,000 rpm.

The R nineT’s suite of electronic riding aids includes Road and Rain riding modes along with ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control, more commonly known as cornering ABS. For suspension, the rear moonshot now comes with remote preload-adjustment.

Left: 2021 BMW Motorrad R nineT Pure; Right: R nineT Scrambler

Other changes include a new dial design for the instrument panel that features the BMW roundel and indicators lights that “disappear” when not illuminated. LED lighting is now used throughout the entire R nineT range and a USB socket is fitted as standard.

Aside from the Black Storm Metallic paint for the R nineT, Option 719 Aluminium and Option 719 Black are available at extra cost. The R nineT pure gets Teal Blue Metallic and Mineral Grey Metallic colour choices while the R nineR Scrambler is only available in Kalamata Metallic Matte.

