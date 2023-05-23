Proton launches new 3S centre located in Puncak Jalil

Proton and its dealer partner Atiara Johan Group have launched a new 3S centre located in Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan, Selangor. The new Jaya Johan dealership is the third Proton outlet in Atiara Johan Group’s portfolio, with others being a 1S and 4S Proton centre in Puchong.
Featuring a spacious showroom area to display a range of Proton models, the 3S facility also boasts 10 service bays and a spare parts centre for quick service turnaround with a capacity of 60 cars a day. Customers can also enjoy the comforts of a well-equipped lounge and value-added services such as insurance renewal.
There’s even a shuttle service for customers who live nearby and prefer to return home or be dropped off somewhere while waiting for their cars to be serviced. The Jaya Johan outlet is also a green building thanks to the use of a solar energy system.
“We welcome customers near and far to visit us at this new centre. Though a 3S centre, we are also able to provide body and paint works with the support of Atiara Johan’s 4S centre in Puchong,” said Eric Moo, Group CEO of Atiara Johan.
The Jaya Johan-operated Proton 3S centre is located at Lot PT 59674, Persiaran Puncak Jalil, Taman Puncak Jalil, PJU 6, 43300 Seri Kembangan.
Comments
So can those original X50 owners (particularly those engines including TGDi) imported from China allowed to change their Side Mirror which original itself is a hazard due to driver side mirror adjustment angle blind spot.
Also some others manage to get their “Body Module Control” unit replaced.
Proton can you just implement it for all if you know it is a problem? Or just close an eye and assume too bad for you early adopters.
Its what the blind spot monitor is for. Soon there wont even be side mirrors anymore.
I supposed you mean side mirror will be replaced with camera but it will serve the same function. So while that is still some distance away especially for Proton guess Proton should have change it for all its customers rather than a few of them who make noise?>
Sure good to open more centers but no point opening more when exicsitng ones can’t even get parts lol