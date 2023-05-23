Proton launches new 3S centre located in Puncak Jalil

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2023 9:49 am / 4 comments

Proton and its dealer partner Atiara Johan Group have launched a new 3S centre located in Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan, Selangor. The new Jaya Johan dealership is the third Proton outlet in Atiara Johan Group’s portfolio, with others being a 1S and 4S Proton centre in Puchong.

Featuring a spacious showroom area to display a range of Proton models, the 3S facility also boasts 10 service bays and a spare parts centre for quick service turnaround with a capacity of 60 cars a day. Customers can also enjoy the comforts of a well-equipped lounge and value-added services such as insurance renewal.

There’s even a shuttle service for customers who live nearby and prefer to return home or be dropped off somewhere while waiting for their cars to be serviced. The Jaya Johan outlet is also a green building thanks to the use of a solar energy system.

“We welcome customers near and far to visit us at this new centre. Though a 3S centre, we are also able to provide body and paint works with the support of Atiara Johan’s 4S centre in Puchong,” said Eric Moo, Group CEO of Atiara Johan.

The Jaya Johan-operated Proton 3S centre is located at Lot PT 59674, Persiaran Puncak Jalil, Taman Puncak Jalil, PJU 6, 43300 Seri Kembangan.