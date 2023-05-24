BMW begins rolling out iDrive 8.5 – 7 Series, iX, X5, X6, X7 and XM to receive new system through OTA update

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2023 3:43 pm / 0 comments

BMW has revealed it has begun rolling out the new iDrive 8.5 (with BMW Operating System 8.5) across additional models. As the German carmaker explained earlier this year, iDrive 8.5 is a software upgrade for cars that were initially equipped with the relatively new iDrive 8 (with BMW Operating System 8) that debuted in 2020.

It should be noted that iDrive 8.5 isn’t the latest version of the company’s infotainment system, as that honour goes to iDrive 9 (with BMW Operating System 9). It’s a little confusing, but the gist of it is iDrive 8.5 is a Linux-based system for BMW models that use an older chipset, while iDrive 9 is based on Google’s Android Automotive OS (AAOS) that runs on hardware found in newer models like the third-generation X1.

Both systems work with the BMW Curved Display and feature a nearly identical user interface that includes a newly designed home screen, slicker graphics and simpler menus. There’s also the QuickSelect system that is designed to minimise driver input on the move by showing the right information in the right place to make selecting and operating functions and digital services more intuitive and comfortable.

Additionally, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will be improved with more functionality in the summer, allowing drivers to use their voice to activate/deactivate vehicle functions, adjust the seat position and have previously unused functions explained to them. While they may be very similar in terms of look, iDrive 8.5 will miss out on certain features – like a dedicated app store (Customer Digital Ecosystem) – that are only available with iDrive 9.

Models that will come with iDrive 8.5 from the factory include the 7 Series, iX and i4 produced from July 2023 as well as the X5, X6, X7 and XM made from August 2023. BMW points out that M models will also gain iDrive 8.5, but without the new graphical interface.

Meanwhile, existing models that are eligible to receive iDrive 8.5 via an over-the-air (OTA) update include the 7 Series (produced from July 2022), iX (produced from March 2023) as well as the X5, X6, X7 and XM (produced from April 2023).