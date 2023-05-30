KTM Seremban parking partially closed till Jan 2025

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 30 May 2023 9:50 am / 0 comments

Seremban commuters who use the KTM Komuter daily, take note. Part of the KTM Seremban station open car park area next to the station will be closed till January 2025.

According to Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), the car park closure is to facilitate the rehabilitation of the KTM Seremban station building. The closure has already started, and parking will be harder to come by as a result. Seremban folk, share the news with your friends and family members if they’re KTM Komuter users.

Late last year, RAC also closed the open parking area of the KTM Rawang station for to make way for the construction of a four-storey Park & Ride car park building, which is visibly underway. That project, which will have 494 parking lots and 104 motorcycle parking lots, is expected to be completed in November 2025.