7 November 2022 4:49 pm

Rawang commuters who use the KTM Komuter daily, take note. The KTM Rawang station car park and the open area in front of the station (facing the main road) will be fully closed from tomorrow (November 8). This is to make way for the construction of a four-storey car park building.

According to Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), the new car park building is a Park & Ride initiative by the transport ministry to improve public facilities and encourage the use of rail transport by providing a safer and more comfortable car park. RAC is the implementing agency tasked to build the facility, which will cost RM54 million.

The four-storey car park building will have 494 parking lots, including four lots for OKUs, and 104 motorcycle parking lots. The project is expected to be completed in November 2025, which is three years from now.

Aside from the four-storey car park building, there will also be a “Drop by Zone” for easier pick up and drop off by buses, taxis and private vehicles. Other facilities included in the project are toilets, lifts, street lamps, walkways and CCTVs.

In the meantime, RAC is proposing alternative parking areas, such as at the Rawang bus terminal (200 metres away) and also parking lots at KTM stations in Kuang, Sungai Buloh and Serendah. This is effective tomorrow, so Rawang folk, share the news with your friends and family members if they’re KTM Komuter users.