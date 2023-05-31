2023 MINI Clubman Untold Edition in Malaysia – from RM311k; unique styling touches, improved kit list

In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 31 May 2023 3:38 pm / 6 comments

MINI Malaysia has introduced the new MINI Clubman Untold Edition, which is a special version of the brand’s station wagon that features unique aesthetic cues. Offered in limited units, the Untold Edition retails for RM320,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a four-year extended warranty and service package. With the standard two-year warranty, the price drops to RM311,388.

Based on the existing Cooper S variant of the Clubman, the Untold Edition features the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The mill makes 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) and 280 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission – 0-100 km/h takes 7.2 seconds, and the top speed is 228 km/h.

First revealed last February, the Untold Edition is identified by its distinctive bonnet and roof stripes that contrast the exclusive Sage Green paintjob. The inner black band of the headlamps also come with green tint and is joined by 3D-printed Untold side scuttles as well as 18-inch Untold Spoke alloy wheels in a two-tone Jet Black and Refined Brass finish.

Other touches include a ‘U’ motif for the puddle lamp projector and various components on the outside are either finished in Refined Brass or Piano Black. A John Cooper Works (JCW) aero kit completes the exterior revisions.

Inside, various trim pieces such as the air vents and certain panels are finished in Refined Brass or Sage Green, while the seats are MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green units with a cloth inlay as well as bright stitching and piping. The alternative for the latter is MINI Yours Leather Seats in Carbon Black.

To remind occupants that they’re in an Untold Edition, dedicated emblems can be found on the lower spoke of the Nappa leather steering wheel and floor mats. You’ll also get door sills sporting the Untold Edition design and logo.

The rest of the kit list is similar to the Cooper S Clubman and includes a MINI Visual Boost infotainment system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, MINI Connected Services, MINI Navigation System, MINI Excitement package, an anthracite headliner, Comfort Access, two-zone climate control, cruise control with braking function, a rearview camera and rear Park Distance Control.

However, the Untold Edition also get some extra features like adaptive LED headlamps and the Driving Assistant package, which includes camera-based speed limit info, person warning and approach control warning with light city braking function as well as lane departure warning.