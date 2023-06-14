Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia launches special ‘UN’ number plates – ‘UN1’ bidding price starts fr RM800k

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2023 11:35 am / 4 comments

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), in collaboration with the ministry of transport and road transport department (JPJ), has launched a special ‘UN’ number plate series, echoing what other local universities have done in the past.

Approval for the use of UN number plates was given to USIM in March and the launch coincides with the university’s 23rd anniversary this year. At yesterday’s event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed betweenUSIM Tijarah Holdings (a subsidiary of USIM) and Aquatwo, which will be responsible for the marketing, financial management, promotion as well as sales and bidding of the UN number plate series.

Bidding starts today via a dedicated online portal and will continue until June 25, 2023, with the available plate numbers being divided into several categories with differing starting bid amounts. The lowest starting bid is RM1,500 for regular four-digit plates, while the most expensive is the single-digit ‘UN1’ that starts at RM800,000.

Other single-digit plates like ‘UN2’ to ‘UN9’ start from RM300,000, while ‘UN10’ is from RM150,000. Unique plates like ‘UN805’ and ‘UN8055’ are from RM20,000 for the “bosses” out there. USIM estimates the collection from the sales of the UN plate series to total around RM4 million.