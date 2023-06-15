Bangsar to Semantan flyover to open partially in July

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2023 5:05 pm / 0 comments

The daily suffering is about to end/ease soon for those who live or work in Bangsar and Damansara Heights, as well as those who use the Sprint from PJ to KL. The flyover from Jalan Maarof to Jalan Semantan – which has caused a bottleneck in the area and introduced detours that affect local residents – will finally open on July 1.

Finally. But according to The Star, who contacted DBKL, only two of the three lanes of the new flyover will open next month – the third lane will only be opened in December 2023. In March, it was reported that the two lanes would be opened in May, but that didn’t happen.

According to the English language daily’s sources, the project contractor failed to make the May deadline due to the authorities restrictions against lane closure earlier, which had impacted critical bridge works.

Pics of the Jalan Maarof-Sprint junction taken in October 2022

Estimated to cost RM211 million, the public-private partnership project (Pavilion, which is building a mall in Pusat Bandar Damansara, is part footing the bill) started in December 2017 and was launched by then FT minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on March 2018.

The 1.34 km flyover will allow motorists from PJ to avoid the up-down-up stretch from Petron station to the Semantan MRT station. It will have an exit to Jalan Maarof for those heading to Bangsar. Traffic worsened when this happened in October 2022. We’ll see if this new road system will reduce congestion in the area. Start your countdown, July 1.