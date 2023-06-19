Mitsubishi The Champion Xperience from June 24-25 at Shah Alam – rally taxi rides; off-road test drives

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2023 4:57 pm / 0 comments

Looking to experience the thrills of a rally stage? Well, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is inviting you to do just that at The Champion Xperience, which is set to take place at Tanamera, Shah Alam from June 24-25, 2023.

At the event, you’ll be able to go for a rally taxi ride in the Triton, which is the pick-up truck that won last year’s Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) on its first attempt following Team Mitsubishi Ralliart’s return to the world of rallying after an 11-year absence.

That’s not all, as off-road test drives of the Triton Athlete are available if you want to sample the capabilities of the Mitsubishi pick-up truck for yourself. MMM will also have test drive giveaways for participants, including exclusive Champion Xperience T-shirts and RM20 Touch ‘n Go eWallet PIN reloads.

Joining the test drive will also put you in the running to win a North Face Explore Bardu II bag. A booking gift awaits those you want to call a Triton their own, and refreshments will be available at the event.

Register for the event by heading over to this link and head on over to Tanamera, Shah Alam from June 24-25, 2023 for MMM’s The Champion Xperience (Google Maps and Waze directions here).