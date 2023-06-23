JPJ conducting series of trials on use of body cameras

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 June 2023 10:15 am / 6 comments

The transport ministry says that the road transport department (JPJ) is carrying out a feasibility study on the use of body cameras by its field personnel, and is presently running a series of proof of concept (POC) trials on this.

According to deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, the POC trials will evaluate the capabilities of body cameras and their effectiveness at improving integrity of field personnel during enforcement activities. The study will also delve into the legal and financial aspects on the use of body cameras by the department, Bernama reports.

He said that to date, three companies have offered JPJ POC trials. “Tests have been conducted in stages in offices in states as well as selected branches and is expected to end on September 20, before a full report is prepared and sent to the transport ministry,” he said in parliament yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Senator Aziz Ariffin, who had wanted to know when the ministry would require JPJ officers to use body cameras to increase the integrity of the enforcement agency.

The plan to have JPJ utilise body cameras follows on the move to introduce the use of these devices by the police, with the latter set to adopt body cameras for its personnel in the field. In December last year, it was reported that the government had approved an allocation of RM30 million for the procurement of body cameras for PDRM.