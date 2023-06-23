Keeping your phone on the lap while driving can land you a fine of up to RM1k or three months jail – police

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2023 6:32 pm / 8 comments

Driving around with your mobile phone on your lap while using navigation apps or talking in loudspeaker mode can get you in trouble with the police, reports The Star. The news outlet spoke to Candi Wan, whose sister was stopped by the police while they were on holiday in Penang.

At the time, Wan’s sister was driving and navigating the streets using an app on the phone. “She had the phone on her lap and at a roundabout, she held up the phone for just a couple of seconds to double-check the direction,” Wan said.

A policeman spotted her holding the phone and pulled her over. “We told the policeman that my sister had held the phone for only a very short while and it was really on her lap. The policeman said even putting the phone on her lap was wrong,” recalled Wan. Wan’s sister was then issued a summon to appear before a magistrate in August.

According to George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong, drivers cannot place their phone on the lap. Instead, they should use a car phone mount to position the phone for navigation in such a way that the driver can see the road while glancing at the screen. “This is because you will have to look down (at the phone in your lap) at the map on the screen. This can lead to an accident,” Soffian explained.

Even with a car phone mount, drivers are not supposed to tap or flick on the screen for no reason. “Stop and fix it if something is wrong with the navigation. When you are adjusting the phone on the phone holder, you can knock into someone,” Soffian noted.

He added that drivers are also not allowed to pick up their handphones while waiting at a red light as it can lead to traffic getting held due to the driver not noticing the light turning green. Soffian also pointed out it is “not about issuing summonses but about making it safe for ourselves and others on the road”.

Using a phone while driving is not a compoundable offence, and drivers must appear before a magistrate. Anyone charged with using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle can be fined up to RM1,000 (RM300 minimum) or sentenced to a maximum three months’ jail term if found guilty. Second-time offenders can be fined up to RM2,000 and a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.