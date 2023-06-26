MV Agusta shows retro-styled MV Agusta 921S naked

In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 June 2023 9:08 am / 1 comment

Seen on its official social media pages, Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta has shown a single image of the upcoming MV Agusta 921S naked sports. Riding on the retro motorcycle design trend of the past few years, the 921S is styled much like the MV Agusta racing motorcycles of days gone by, down to the racing colours.

From the numbers, we might assume the 921S is using MV Agusta’s three-cylinder mill, which in current form displaces 798 cc and produces around 140 hp. The engine block, now with fake “cooling fins” cast in, looks to be slightly taller than the current 800 series engine in MV Agusta bikes, suggesting a bump in displacement.

Following the language set by the MV Agusta SuperVeloce, the 921S comes with “cafe racer” styling, this time eschewing the use of a fairing or any sort of bodywork. The rear seat cowl is not a close fitting unit as is traditionally done but instead “floats” slightly above the rear seat frame. Meanwhile, the fuel tank looks like it has come a racetrack from the 1950, with its oblong shape devoid of any of the sharp creases and folds of the bodywork on modern day bikes.

MV Agusta SuperVeloce

Prominent is the brake disc cover on the front wheel mimicking the look of the multi leading shoe drum brakes used on racing motorcycles from 60 years ago. with similar styling treatment used on the rear disc as protector. MV Agusta upswept triple exhausts on the right side are gone, with the 921S getting underslung side-cut exhausts.

What do you think? Has the retro classic motorcycle revival been done to death or is there time for more? Let us know with a comment below. Knowing MV Agusta – recently subject to a large cash infusion by KTM Motorcycles – it will likely be a limited edition and intended for the well heeled collector as a display piece in the living room.

As for the Varese bike maker’s operations in Malaysia, after the appointment of a distribution and sales franchise as a subsidiary company of AFY Mobility, little has been heard about MV Agusta Malaysia. MV Agusta was last represented in Malaysia by DNC Asiatic, a collaboration that lasted less than two years before the firm shut down its operations and told staff to resign in May 2018.