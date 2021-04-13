In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 April 2021 7:01 pm / 0 comments

Decked out in white and gold is the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce S, priced from 23,600 Euro (RM116,168) in Italy. Enhancements for the Superveloce S over the standard model Superveloce 800 (priced at 19,900 Euro (RM97,955) in 2020) include new cornering ABS by Continental, new engine management as well as a new TFT-LCD instrument panel.

Claimed to achieve a maximum speed of 240 km/h, the Superveloce S uses the same mechanicals as the base model Superveloce 800, a triple-inline, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC mill with titanium intake and exhaust valves displacing 798 cc. Power output is rated at 147 hp at 13,000 rpm with a peak torque of 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm, with power getting to the ground via a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Differentiating the Superveloce S from the Superveloce is the rider and pillion seat clad in brown Alcantra leather, along with a leather tank strap for the fuel. Gold-painted spoked wheels are also installed, shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II rubber.

Brembo does the braking with radial-mount four-piston callipers, grabbing twin 320 mm diameter floating brake discs while the rear wheel is stopped by a two-piston calliper and 220 mm diameter disc. Continental MK100 cornering ABS with real wheel lift mitigation keeps things under control during hard braking.

Suspension at the front of the Superveloce 800 uses 43 mm diameter Marzocchi upside-down forks, fully-adjustable, with 125 mm of fork travel. Meanwhile the rear end is held up with a Sachs monoshock, also fully-adjustable, with 130 mm of travel.

Seat height places the rider 830 mm off the ground and dry weight is claimed to be 173 kg, with 16.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank. MV Agusta says this will give 270 km of range in combined cycle use though we think it very unlikely unless you ride like an Italian grandmother, and perhaps not even then.

Inside the cockpit, the 5.5-inch TFT-LCD colour display displays all the necessary information and riding aids include cruise control, launch control, GPS with MV My Ride app navigation mirroring, Mobisat vehicle tracking and app controlled engine management. Each Superveloce S also comes with a Racing Kit that includes a Racing 3 exhaust end can with dedicated engine mapping and a rear seat cover.