2023 Honda BeAT in new colour for Malaysia, RM5,990

28 June 2023 11:36 am

A new colour for the 2023 Honda BeAT in Malaysia, with retail pricing set at RM5,990 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This is an increase of RM435 over the 2022 price of RM5,555 for the Honda BeAT and every BeAT comes with a two-year of 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

This year’s new colour option is yellow, which joins the current catalogue choices of Red, Blue and Black. Stock of the 2023 BeAT will be available at all authorised Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms beginning June 30.

Engine specifications for the BeAT remain unchanged with a 108.2 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 8.67 hp at 7,500 rpm and while torque is rated at 9.53 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Drive gets to the ground with a CVT transmission and belt drive, as is normal for scooters in this class.

The BeAT gets 14-inch wheels, with 80/90 front and 90/90 rear tyres with braking done with a hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake on the rear with Honda’s Combined Braking System. A telescopic fork holds up the front end while the rear comes with a non-adjustable single shock absorber.

Fuel is a carried in a 4.2-liter tank and an 11.7-liter storage compartment is found under the seat. The BeAT weighs in at 90 kg while seat height is set at 742 mm and both electric and kick starting is standard.