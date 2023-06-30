JPJ eBid: SJ number plates open for bidding on July 1

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2023 10:03 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that SJ is the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sabah’s latest running number series is ‘SJ’, and it will be open for tender tomorrow, July 1. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 5. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Apparently, SJ is a Kota Kinabalu series receiving the baton from SYY and ‘J’ could be for Jesselton, KK’s old name. Two letters are very rare these days.