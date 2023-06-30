Police arrest 13-year old boy driving against traffic in T’ganu – 4 passengers, ignored repeated calls to stop

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2023 1:02 pm / 6 comments

High drama in Chukai, Terengganu. A 13-year old boy has been detained by police for driving dangerously and without a license. Mind you, it wasn’t just an experimental slow drive around the taman, but he went against traffic, evaded arrest and had a car full of passengers too!

According to Kemaman district police chief, Hanyan Ramlan, the arrest happened yesterday evening at Taman Banggol Indah, Chukai. The BSPT IPD Kemaman cops were conducting Op Lancar/Op Samseng Jalanan in the area when they noticed the white Saga BLM at around 4pm.

“Police noticed the suspect driving a white Proton Saga coming from the opposite direction when passing Jalan Bawah Jambatan Geliga (Waterfront). The officers tried to stop the car but the driver ignored calls to stop, and sped up to escape. Police followed the car and ordered it to stop three times, but were ignored,” Hanyan said, reported by Sinar Harian.

He added that cops followed the rogue Saga for 10 km before the teen stopped the car at a laundromat and ran away on foot. In the end, the boys aged 13 to 16 were arrested and brought to the Kemaman police station for further action under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The driver will be remanded today while the passengers have been freed. Cops will also call in the vehicle owner – who is the suspect’s mother – to record her statement. She will be issued summonses for allowing someone who does not possess a driver’s license to drive her vehicle.

Hanyan said that aside from the lawan arus driving, the suspect did a couple of things that caused danger to himself and his passengers, as well as other road users. “The suspect drove in a zig-zag manner on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan from KM 155 to 157, and did not stop at the Mak Lagam traffic lights. The car also overtook dangerously and cut queue at the Geliga bus station traffic lights,” he said.

That’s a catalogue of offences and it sounds like a movie scene. The fact that the teens ignored repeated calls to stop and started a chase is astonishing. Teenagers using the roads as a playground, endangering themselves and other road users – sounds familiar? What if this misadventure caused a loss of life, or years of legal trouble for others? Would heavier punishment for parents work?