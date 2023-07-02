GWM Malaysia launches two new 4S centres located in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan and Butterworth, Penang

In Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 July 2023 10:40 am / 0 comments

GWM Malaysia continues to expand its dealership network with the launch of two new 4S centres, one of which is located in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan and operated by Seremban Victory Credit.

With a built-up area of approximately 11,000 square feet, GWM Seremban boasts a showroom floor large enough to display five cars. There are also four service bays to handle the aftersales needs of customers, and the facility also features amenities like an open lounge area, meeting rooms, WiFi connectivity and complimentary refreshments.

GWM Seremban will cater to the demands of the brand’s customers in Negeri Sembilan and was officiated by transport minister Anthony Loke, who provided some developments relating to the local electric (EV) industry at today’s event.

Meanwhile, GWM Butterworth in Penang is the second 4S outlet announced today and is operated by CS Euro Auto. The new facility occupies 25,000 square feet and features a showroom floor that can accommodate five vehicles as well as a comfortable customer lounge – aftersales needs are supported by six service bays.

GALLERY: GWM Seremban 4S centre launch

GALLERY: GWM Penang 4S centre launch