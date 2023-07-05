Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition debuts

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 July 2023 10:17 am / 0 comments

For Europe, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition makes its debut, celebrating a quarter century of the Hamamatsu firm’s hyper bike. Based on the third generation Hayabusa – RM111,200 in Malaysia in 2021 – the anniversary edition gets a special livery.

The special paintwork clads the Hayabusa in Glass Blaze Orange/Glass Sparkle Black which is contrasted with gold-anodised on various components like the brake disc carriers. The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition comes straight from the factory with a single seat.

This is further accented with the anniversary badge placed on the exhaust and tank. Suzuki did not mention if Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition would be produced in limited numbers or otherwise.

No change in the technical specification for the special edition Hayabusa over the standard model. Power comes from a normally aspirated inline-four displacing 1,340 cc with output claimed to be 190 PS at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

With 20-litres of fuel in the tank, the Hayabusa weighs in at 264 kg with a 50-50 weight distribution fore and aft, with a seat height of 800 mm. Braking is done by Brembo, with twin Stylema callipers on the front wheel while suspension is with KYB upside-down forks in front and semi-electronic monoshock at the back, something Suzuki dubs Suzuki Intelligent Ride Systems (SIRS).

An up-and-down quickshifter is is fitted to the six-speed gearbox with chain final drive. Keeping things under control on the Hayabusa calls is a full suite of riding aids, including ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, wheel lift control, engine braking, launch control and ride modes.