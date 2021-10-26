In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2021 8:24 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM111,200 is the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, with pricing as suggested retail without road tax, insurance or registration. The launch of Suzuki’s hyperbike in the Malaysian market follows the re-entry of the brand with product releases including the Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R1000, Suzuki Katana, GSX-S750, V-Strom 650 and SV650.

Now in its third generation, the Hayabusa gets its power from a normally aspirated inline-four displacing 1,340 cc. Power output for the Hayabusa is claimed to be 190 PS at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

With 20-litres of fuel in the tank, the Hayabusa weighs in at 264 kg with a 50-50 weight distribution fore and aft, with a seat height of 800 mm. Braking is done by Brembo, with twin Stylema callipers on the front wheel while suspension is with KYB upside-down forks in front and semi-electronic monoshock at the back, something Suzuki dubs Suzuki Intelligent Ride Systems (SIRS).

An up-and-down quickshifter is standard equipment on the six-speed gearbox with chain final drive. Naturally, keeping things under control on the Hayabusa calls for a full suite of riding aids, including ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, wheel lift control, engine braking and ride modes.

Other riding conveniences in include hill hold control, making things easier when starting off on the Hayabusa on an incline, engine braking control and wheel slip limitation using the six-axis inertial measurement unit. There are three colours options for the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in Malaysia – Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant Whit/Metallic Matte Stellar Blue.