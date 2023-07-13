AI-based traffic rules violation detection cameras are not new; set up as proof of concept – Anthony Loke

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2023 12:39 pm / 3 comments

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the upgraded AI-based traffic rules violation detection cameras at selected traffic lights were implemented as a proof of concept to monitor the behaviour of motorists.

As reported by The Star, Loke revealed the system had been implemented even before he headed the transport ministry. “I was made to understand that this is not new. It is a proof of concept,” he said. Loke was responding to a viral message that claimed the road transport department (JPJ) had initiated a widespread project to install CCTV cameras with AI technology at traffic lights.

“The JPJ has started installing CCTV with AI that can record a video of what you are doing at the traffic light. Those who always play with their handphones while waiting for the green light, please be careful,” the viral message read.

“You may be issued with summons, don’t say that you are not warned. Hopefully by sharing this information, it will serve as a reminder for all of us and to always remember that you are being watched through the CCTV,” it continued.

Earlier this month, Sarawak transport minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the state had installed an upgraded AI-based traffic rules violation camera system to capture evidence of traffic offences and provide data for better policy planning and enforcement,

He noted that the system showed impressive results within one week of its rollout and the proof-of-concept project will be trialled for six months before the state transport ministry decides on its next course of action.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.