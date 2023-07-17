One Proton model to face end of production by the end of 2023 – X50, X70, X90 to stay for probably 10 years

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 17 July 2023 6:48 pm / 0 comments

According to Azmil Abu Bakar, Proton’s senior director of group technical procurement, one of the national carmaker’s models will be discontinued by the end of this year. This was revealed during today’s Global Investors & Vendors Convention 2023 that focused on the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV).

“The distinct models that we are still running… six… four original models of Proton, we’re still holding except for one model that we have announced to the supplier that we are going to EOP (end of production) by the end of the year,” said Ainol.

“The other three models are going to be here for quite a long time, and the X series is obviously going to stay for probably, I would say, 10 years, but my message to the local suppliers is very simple: as much as you keep on being competitive for the current models, if you were thinking of expanding I think this is a good opportunity to have a study of potential collaboration with those suppliers who possess a higher level of technology and look into the possibility of supplying (components) for EV cars,” he added.

No mention was made as to which Proton model is facing EOP. At present, the “original” models are the PIES range, which includes the Persona, Iriz, Exora and Saga. Of the four, the Exora is the oldest in the line-up as it was released back in 2009, although it has been updated over the years, with the latest version being revealed in August last year.

By comparison, the Iriz has been around since 2014, the second-generation Persona since 2016, and the third-generation Saga since 2016. Again, it’s not said which model is facing EOP, but the Exora makes for a very likely candidate given its age – it has been rumoured that the Geely Jiaji will form the basis for the MPV’s replacement.

Ainol was responding to a question posed on the specific components and technologies that Proton is currently seeking in anticipation of future models. He also noted that with AHTV, the company is prioritising more towards electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles, and components relevant to these fields like EV-specific tyres, battery packs, battery management systems, electric motors, EV platforms are the sort of parts being looked at.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.