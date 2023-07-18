Lynk & Co 06 EM-P facelift – Proton X50 twin gets updated with PHEV powertrain, up to 102 km EV range

In Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Mick Chan / 18 July 2023 12:56 pm / 1 comment

The Lynk & Co 06 EM-P has been sighted on the website for the ministry of industry and information technology of China during the vehicle’s homologation process, reports Car News China. Based on the Geely group’s B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA), the 06 EM-P B-segment crossover is a platform twin to the Proton X50 and packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain that boasts of up to 102 km in electric range.

According to documentation from China’s MIIT, the 06 EM-P measures 4,350 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,640 mm, making it 10 mm longer than the pre-facelift version of the 06. Images from MIIT reveal there are 10 wheel designs offered for the crossover, and can be fitted with tyres measuring 215/55R18 or 225/45R19, according to the report.

The facelifted 06 EM-P takes on the latest Lynk & Co design language of long, slender daytime running lights atop the bonnet, while the main headlight beams are integrated into the grille aperture. Lower down, the front bumper features large air intakes on each side, while the rear end gets a full-width tail lamp.

Exterior features and wheel designs for the Lynk & Co 06 EM-P; click to enlarge

Powertrain for the Lynk & Co 06 EM-P is an electrified 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine that produces 120 PS, while total system output with the electric drive combined is 218 PS, according to Car News China. Its battery is made by SVOLT and has a capacity of 19.1 kWh, which yields the aforementioned pure-electric range of 102 km.

In pre-facelift guise, the Lynk & Co 06 was powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 174 PS and 265 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission; this was similar in configuration to the powertrain that is offered in the Proton X50 in Flagship guise, albeit with 3 PS less and 10 Nm more torque.

Further afield in the Geely group, models underpinned by the BMA platform include the likes of the Geely Coolray – itself known to us as the Proton X50 – and the Emgrand, a B-segment sedan that competes with the likes of the Toyota Vios and Honda City, which in facelift form has just been opened for orders in Malaysia.

GALLERY: 2020 Lynk & Co 06, pre-facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.