In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2022 10:57 am / 0 comments

The 2022 Geely Coolray facelift will be making its debut in the Philippines when the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) kicks off this weekend. The announcement comes shortly after Geely introduced the Coolray GT Limited Edition in the Republic, making it the first country outside of China to get the updated SUV.

Now, this facelift is based on the 2021 Binyue Pro, and not the latest version with a heavily redesigned front fascia.

New features include a honeycomb mesh grille that replaces the expanding cosmos unit, as well as a single layer front lip extension, compared to the outgoing model’s dual-layer look. The headlamps remain the same, but have been upgraded with a welcome sequence when unlocked.

Inside, the Coolray facelift gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen that replaces the outgoing 10.25-inch unit, while driver instrumentation continues to be digital. Also on is a fancy 72-colour ambient lighting system, a two-tone interior treatment, and a full-length panoramic sun roof.

Geely Philippines has confirmed that the new SUV will be powered by the same 1.5 litre TGDi three-pot lump as before, making 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. Just so you know, the latest facelift saw the introduction of a new 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo engine, developing slightly more power with 181 PS.