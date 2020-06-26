In Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Matthew H Tong / 26 June 2020 9:56 am / 3 comments

Photos of the mysterious Lynk & Co 06 first emerged on the internet late last year, giving the public a first glimpse of the company’s entry-level B-segment SUV. For the uninitiated, Lynk & Co is a Chinese-Swedish auto brand founded in 2016, and it’s positioned right between Geely and Volvo.

Now, the company makes a range of cars, but the numbers have no correlation to the car’s actual size. The 06 is officially the smallest SUV in the line-up, measuring 4,340 mm long, 1,820 m wide, 1,625 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. It rivals the likes of the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3, and Honda HR-V, just to name a few.

From a design standpoint, the 06 holds its ground well with distinct originality. It wears the company’s now-familiar fascia, complete with two-tier headlights and LED DRLs that are inspired by the Aurora Borealis (northern lights). There’s also a downturned centre air intake and slimmer inlets on the corners of the bumper.

The profile gets a “floating roof” look by blacking out the A-pillars, a design cue that first appeared on the coupé-like 05. This particular model rides on huge 19-inch wheels shod with 225/45 profile Continental UltraContact 6 rubbers, and two out of its five spokes have the insides painted in orange. This is likely part of a styling enhancement package, though.

The rear design is also not generic, featuring Y-shaped tail lights to accentuate its taut midsection. The rear bumper gets a mix of contours and panel inserts to shed some bulk, and it’s finished off with dual exhaust tips and subtle diffuser fins.

Step inside and you’ll find a clean and unique cockpit design, comprising the multi-tiered dashboard, flat-bottomed steering wheel, Volvo-like digital instrument panel, and a large freestanding infotainment display.

A dual-zone climate control system is available, the controls of which are neatly arranged beneath the central air vents. The electronic gear lever, on the other hand, is created to look like the throttle control lever in boats. There are storage compartments below the floating centre console and armrest, as well as a lidded enclosure aft of the gearstick.

Other nice details include a backlit dashboard panel that showcases the polygonal motif (also found on the door inserts), orange accents that span the width of the dashboard, orange contrast stitching, mixed-material seats that look like they came straight out of a Scandinavian interior design catalogue, and a huge panoramic glass roof.

For powertrain, the Lynk & Co 06 gets a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 174 PS and 265 Nm of torque. This is available from launch and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

A plug-in hybrid version will also be introduced at a later date, featuring the same 1.5L mill that’s augmented with an electric motor and battery pack. Apparently, the e-motor is good for 80 PS and 160 Nm of torque. Other details are scarce at this point, considering that the car is still hot out of the oven.