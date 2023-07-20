Koenigsegg Dark Matter revealed – 800 PS, 1,250 Nm; world’s most powerful automotive electric motor

In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2023 2:39 pm / 2 comments

Koenigsegg’s reveal of the production-spec Gemera included plenty of big numbers, and the most exciting comes from the Dark Matter electric motor used in the “family-focused” four-seater. On its own, the e-motor serves up an astonishing 800 PS (789 hp or 588 kW) and 1,250 Nm.

The Swedish carmaker says Dark Matter is the world’s most powerful automotive-grade electric motor with six-phase technology and a world first for production cars. Most e-motors used in electric vehicles (EVs) today use three phases (groups of wound copper coils that form the electromagnets in the stator), including the Quark that the Dark Matter replaces in the Gemera.

Both the Quark and Dark Matter are deemed as “raxial flux” e-motors, which is a mix of radial and axial constructions. A radial flux e-motor has more power but less torque, while the axial flux e-motor is the opposite: it offers plenty of torque but with less power.

In a radial unit, the flux (number of electric or magnetic field lines passing through a surface) path is much longer than an axial one because it goes from one rotor pole to the first tooth in stator, then through the stator to the second tooth until it reaches another rotor pole again.

An axial unit has a shorter and more direct flux path, as it goes directly from one to another pole through the air gap (an actual physical gap in an electric motor that separates the moving rotor and the stator core), ensuring the magnetic field remains strong with the shorter pathing.

To get the best principles of both for its raxial flux units, Koenigsegg simply increased the rotor diameter against the bulk of the stator and optimised the stator outer diameter to be able to accept this extra flux. Both the Quark and Dark Matter look like an axial unit and have a compact size, with the former measuring 334 mm wide, 303 mm tall and 112 mm in depth.

The Dark Matter is a little larger at 381.5 mm wide, 383.3 mm tall and with a depth of 135.5 mm. The difference in weight between both is just 9 kg, with the Quark tipping the scales at 30 kg in the Gemera show car, while the Dark Matter is 39 kg. This could possibly be due to the forged carbon-fibre casing, as suggested by photos of the unit.

Power for the Dark Matter is provided by an 850-volt battery placed under the front seats with an energy capacity of 14 kWh. The company isn’t revealing further details for now, but the production-spec Gemera likely uses the same silicon carbide (SiC) six-phase inverter – called David – as the Gemera show car that debuted back in 2020.

The Dark Matter e-motor can drive all four of the Gemera’s wheels via the new Light Speed Tourbillion Transmission (LSTT), which is development of the Light Speed Transmission used in the Jesko, providing all-wheel drive and four-wheel torque vectoring. The LSTT multiple clutches also works with the car’s TFG and HV8 engines.

Koenigsegg Gemera production-spec

