Koenigsegg Gemera – production spec gets new LSTT, Dark Matter motor, V8 option; up to 2,300 PS, 2750 Nm

In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2023 1:52 pm / 1 comment

Three years ago, Koenigsegg unveiled the Gemera, its first four-seater “megacar” that is perfect as a family car, albeit with more power than most parents would need. Fast forward to the present, the Swedish carmaker has now presented the production version (client specification) of the Gemera, and they have made some changes.

The original Gemera show car was presented with just one powertrain option, which is made up of a 2.0 litre twin-turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with the company’s Freevalve camless technology. Called the Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG), the mid-mounted mill is paired with the Koenigsegg Direct Drive system and three electric motors. This whole setup was rated at 1,700 PS (1,677 hp or 1,250 kW) and 3,500 Nm of torque.

However, in the time since the Gemera first debuted, the company’s development of the Light Speed Transmission for the Jesko that arrived later resulted in some interesting ideas. Put simply, the company found the nine-speed, seven-clutch LST’s features too irresistible and decided to adapt it for the Gemera, giving birth to the new Light Speed Tourbillion Transmission (LSTT).

The TFG and LSTT are complemented by a new Dark Matter electric motor that serves up 800 PS (789 hp or 588 kW) and 1,250 Nm on its own. The raxial flux (mix between radial and axial flux) unit is the world’s most powerful automotive-grade electric motor with six-phase technology and a world first for production cars, the company claims.

The new Dark Matter sits at the front and replaces the Direct Drive’s three Quark electric motors used previously, drawing power from an 850-volt, 14-kWh battery placed under the front seats. The LSTT is the magic sauce that ensures the engine and electric motor play nice together, while also providing all-wheel drive and four-wheel torque vectoring.

With the new systems in place, the production Gemera with the TFG engine puts out 1,400 PS (1,381 hp or 1,030 kW) and 1,850 Nm. These figures are down when compared to the show car, but Koenigsegg says this new setup makes the powertrain lighter, smaller and even more engaging – the Dark Matter e-motor weighs just 39 kg; each Quark e-motor is 30 kg.

If you’re still disappointed, the company also offers the Gemera with in HV8 (Hot V8) guise that swaps out the TFG for a 5.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 1,500 PS (1,479 hp or 1,103 kW) and 1,500 Nm. Throw in the same Dark Matter and LSTT bits and you end up with a Gemera that packs 2,300 PS (2,269 hp or 1,692 kW) and 2,750 Nm. Koenigsegg claims these figures are a new world record for a production car.

With the new V8 option, customers now have two power-to-weight ratios to choose from: 0.77 PS/kg with the TFG or 1.11 PS/kg with the HV8. Both still come with the same amenities like Autoskin robotised body panels, four bucket seats, triple-zone climate control, the Koenigsegg infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 200 litres of boot space, powered and heated seats, automated parking assist, an around view monitor, roof rack mounts, ISOFIX child seat anchors and more.

Production of the Gemera is scheduled to begin at the newly launched Gripen Atelier at the end of 2024, with customer deliveries set to commence in the first part of 2025.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.