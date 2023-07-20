Second Link full lane closure, contraflow on July 26

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 July 2023 9:34 am / 0 comments

Users of the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link, take note. There will be a full lane closure and contraflow on the morning of July 26, which is next Wednesday. It will be from 7am till 2pm.

Specifically, the full lane closure is from KM 0.3 to KM 1.78 southbound from Malaysia to Singapore, between Malaysia’s Customs and Immigration Complex (CIQ) Sultan Abu Bakar Complex to Singapore’s Immigration Checkpoint Authority (ICA). The contraflow will take up one northbound lane.

According to Malaysia’s Department of Environment, the lane closure is for a joint emergency response plan simulation exercise for dealing with chemical spills. Drive safe and follow the signs and traffic controllers in the area.

