Contra-flow lane activated on KL-Karak highway at KM123.10-KM124.70 towards Kuantan for three months

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2023 3:42 pm / 0 comments

Highway concessionaire ANIH has announced the activation of a contra-flow lane on the KL-Karak expressway (KLK) for a period of three months, starting from yesterday.

The contra-flow lane, which runs from KM 123.10 to KM 124.70 in the direction towards Kuantan, will allow traffic to flow despite the closure of the stretch for flood mitigation project works. According to ANIH executive chairman Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein, while the contra-flow lane has been designated for the stated stretch, it could be revised according to suitability and traffic needs.

The highway operator said that the closure of the stretch will allow it to carry out several critical work processes such as the reclamation of the main route and surrounding areas, raising the elevation of the main route, making comprehensive improvements to the existing waterways as well as carrying out the construction of additional waterways in the area.

It added that the scope of this work will involve 14 areas that have been identified on the main route within the highway’s Right of Way (RoW). The flood mitigation project aims to deal with the increase in river levels and rain catchment areas that previously affected the route.

Since the opening of the LPT1 highway, four flooding incidents have occurred in 2007, 2014, January 2021 and December 2021, which caused the highway to be closed to all types of vehicles for several days.

The entire flood mitigation project, which is expected to take four years, involves raising the existing road surface level based on the highest flood level recorded as well as the introduction of measures in the affected area to prevent water from entering the main route.

