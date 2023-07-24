Alpinestars Malaysia launches Tech-Air airbag vest for motorcyclists – three models, pricing from RM2,299

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 July 2023 7:46 am / 0 comments

Alpinestars Tech-Air 3

Now in Malaysia is the Alpinestars Tech-Air Airbag System for motorcyclists, with three models entering the local market from next month. These are the Tech-Air 10 at RM4,899, the Tech-Air 5 at RM2,999 and the Tech-Air 3 at RM2,299, and when inflated is certified to CE Level protection.

The Tech-Air 5 and 3 can be worn either under or over the rider’s gear while the Tech-Air 10 is designed to be worn under a racing suit. As the names imply, the numbers indicate the level of protection offered as well as the intended use.

The Tech-Air 10 is meant for the racing/track rider and worn under a racing suit. Airbag impact protection covers the chest, back, shoulders and hips and the system takes readings from 12 sensors comprising of accelerometers and a gyroscope.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 10

As a full coverage airbag system, the Tech-Air can be used in lieu of a racing undersuit. Available in sizes M to 2XL, the Tech-Air 10 also comes with an integrated CE Level 2 back protector for passive protection.

Down the range, the Tech-Air 5 is a versatile airbag vest meant for touring, urban and racing. Protection covers the chest, back and shoulders and available sizes are S to 2XL. As a more multi-functional airbag system, the Tech-Air 5 comes with six integrated sensors, comprising of three gyroscopes and three accelerometers and features a “Race” and “Street” mode.

For the commuting rider, there are two versions of the Tech-Air 3, one in plain black and the other with a bright fluorescent yellow patch meant to be worn over the rider’s clothes. This lightweight vest covers the rider’s chest and back and does not come with a back protector.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5

Designed for “first impact” use, the Tech-Air 3 is a slim fit vest meant for daily use. There is only a single mode compared to the Tech-Air 10 and Tech-Air 5 where the election of “Road” or “Race” modes allows the crash detection algorithm to determine the level of intervention required.

Activation of the Tech-Air system is via magnetic clasps on the zipper. Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone is done using the Tech-Air app and shows operational and battery status as well as a detailed GPS map of the ride.

Charging time for the Tech-Air 10 is listed as four hours for a full charge and gives 24 hours of use. A one hour charge will give six hours of use. Should your Tech-Air airbag be deployed, service and recharge is available at Sinar Puncak, the authorised distributor for Alpinestars in Malaysia, by certified Tech-Air technicians.

