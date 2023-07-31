In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 July 2023 3:14 pm / 1 comment

Click to enlarge

MBSJ has announced that the next Hari Tanpa Kenderaan Subang Jaya, or Subang Car-Free Morning, will be happening this Sunday, August 6. The event will start at 7am and will go on till 11am.

As usual, Subang Car-Free Morning will be happening on the boulevard in front of Subang Parade and Aeon Big in SS15. In previous editions, a part of Jalan Kemajuan Subang was closed to vehicles, from the Jengka intersection to the Persiaran Kewajipan intersection.

Previously, Jalan SS16/1 was also closed to form a loop around the Subang Parade, Aeon Big and Mesiniaga row of buildings. However, this road was still be passable to traffic, shared between the event and vehicles.

MBSJ has suggested three parking locations – Subang Parade, Aeon Big and along Jalan SS15/1A. If you choose the latter, do not obstruct traffic or block the entrance of the houses. Basically, park at legal parking lots.

Activities for this round will include Basikal Santai cycling, street soccer, 3-on-3 netball, rock climbing, abseiling and flying fox, and free health and eye checks. There will also be food trucks and a lucky draw. It’s also a good opportunity to let the kids roam the streets safely; it’s a different feeling from a park.

