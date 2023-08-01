Karak Hway exit to Genting closed today, 11am to 3pm

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 August 2023 9:43 am / 0 comments

Those who are going up to Genting today, take note. The KL-Karak Highway’s exit to Genting Highlands will be fully closed to traffic today, from 11am to 3pm. This is for maintenance works.

So, to go up the hilltop resort, continue down the highway and into the Genting Sempah tunnel and make a U turn into the Genting Sempah R&R. From there, head to the roundabout and pick the Genting Highlands exit and you’ll eventually reach the base of the hill, bypassing the work area.

There might be some congestion on the highway in that area due to surprised motorists so be patient and drive safe. Follow the crew and signs.

